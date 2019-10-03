Spears Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List
DES MOINES — Breanna Spears, of Waverly, has been named to the President’s List for the summer 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit our website at www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
Frantsen graduates from St. Olaf College
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Bethany Grace Frantsen, of Waverly, recently graduated from St. Olaf College.
Frantsen received her degree in music. She is an alum of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and daughter of Paul and Julie Frantsen,
St. Olaf President David R. Anderson presided over the college’s 130th commencement ceremony, which was held May 26.
One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.