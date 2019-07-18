Locals make U of Dubuque dean’s list
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2019 Academic Dean’s List.
Denver: Nicholas Mohlis
Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai
Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling and Callie Yearous
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.
Area students named to Simpson dean’s list
INDIANOLA — Simpson College is proud to introduce the 227 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester. Students on the Dean’s List achieved a GPA between 3.70 and 3.99 throughout the semester.
Cassandra Bergman, of Sumner
Ruth Black and Mason Spree, both of Waverly
Molly Fisher, of Nashua
Courtney Reyna, of Shell Rock
Simpson College is located in Indianola, a short drive from Iowa’s capital city of Des Moines. Founded in 1860, Simpson College has approximately 1,300 full time undergraduate students and approximately 400 part time students. Simpson also has a campus in West Des Moines serving primarily adult learners. Simpson offers 80 majors and minors, is a member of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, hosts eight Greek houses on campus and sponsors many extracurricular options for student involvement.
Simpson president’s list announced
INDIANOLA — Simpson College is proud to introduce the 113 students who landed on the President’s List for the 2019 spring semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must achieve a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.
Kelsey Poppe, of Ionia, a Nashua-Plainfield High School graduate
Kayla Reusche, of Waverly, a Waverly-Shell Rock High School graduate
Caleb Striegel, of Nashua, a Cal High School graduate
Area students receive UIU March diplomas
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its March 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned.
Waverly: Taylor Hoth, Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies; andShawn Prugh, Bachelor of Science degree in Management
Denver: Patricia Kelleher, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,800 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as centers in Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
Upper Iowa confers May degrees on area academics
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned.
Nashua: Quentin Brandt, Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise/Sport Studies
Tripoli: Ryan Goodenbour, Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration; Nicholas Shinstine, Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business; Kelly Walvatne, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology
Plainfield: Hannah Holthaus, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education
Sumner: Jacob Hoth, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake, Bachelor of Arts degree in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID
Readlyn: Crystal Ingersoll, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Admin
Waverly: Rachel Kurtt, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin
Fredericksburg: Gabrielle Mohs, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education
Frantsen named to the St. Olaf College Dean’s List
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Waverly: Bethany Frantsen, Music, Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Waverly, Paul and Julie Frantsen
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.