Henderson Named to
Cornell College Dean’s List
MOUNT VERNON — Cornell College named 254 students to its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, including Greta Henderson (Highest Honors: semester GPA of 4.00) of Denver.
Twice each year — at the end of January and the end of May — the Dean of the College recognizes those students who have earned superior grades during the previous semester and enrolls them on the Dean’s List based upon their semester grade point average.
About Cornell College:
Cornell College's picturesque campus is located in Mount Vernon, Iowa. One of the "Colleges That Change Lives," Cornell College is a national liberal arts college with a distinctive One Course At A Time curriculum. Students take one class for 18 days, which provides students the chance to dive into their studies and focus more intensely on the classes of their choice.
With a student body from 45 states and 13 foreign countries, and renowned visiting speakers, faculty, and entertainers, Cornell offers the world from its hilltop campus.
For more information, visit cornellcollege.edu.
Gergen, Buchholz named to Drake Dean’s List
DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Drake University: Gillian Gergen, of Janesville, and Julia Buchholz, of Sumner.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.
Demuth named
to Quincy Dean’s List
QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 352 students received the honor during the Fall 2019 semester.
Included on the list is Sara Demuth, of Shell Rock.
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values.
Area students named to U. of Dubuque Dean’s List
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 Academic Dean’s List.
Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai
Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling and Callie Yearous
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students.