Calease Fox earns ITA Scholar-Athlete honor
Hannah Calease Fox, of Waverly, was named a 2018-19 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete.
Calease Fox was one of 15 Wartburg College tennis players to earn this honor. The men’s and women’s teams also earned All-Academic Team honors.
ITA Scholar-Athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners were factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2017 and spring 2018).
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,498 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
Jennifer Stumme Named to Academic All-Conference
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jennifer Stumme from Tripoli is one of 190 student-athletes selected to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Academic All-Conference team for the winter and spring seasons. This was announced on Thursday, July 18.
ABOUT CARTHAGE
Small by design yet boundless in impact, Carthage College is committed to take a different road. At Carthage, a private institution that enrolls about 2,800 students, we embrace an educational approach that’s personal in focus and driven in action, exemplified in our multifaceted career development initiative: The Aspire Program. From our campus alongside Lake Michigan in the thriving Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, we actively direct our collective talents toward a common purpose wherever the need arises.
Andrew Ragsdale Graduates from Bethel University
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Ragsdale of Waverly graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the spring 2019 semester. Ragsdale earned a Bachelor of Arts in Physics. He is the son of Ron and Sharon Ragsdale.
Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 5,500 students from 48 states and 42 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult education programs. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an additional seminary location in San Diego, California, Bethel offers bachelor’s and advanced degrees in nearly 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.
For further information on Bethel University, go to www.bethel.edu.
Concordia releases honors list
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Waverly: Preus Hasselbrook, Sophomore, Parish Music
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.
Jacks earns UI Pharmacy Certificate
IOWA CITY — The graduating PharmD Class of 2019 included eight students, who — for the first time in collegiate history-earned a university — sanctioned Palliative Care Certificate. The list included Morgan Jacks of Waverly.
The 17 credit hour certificate program was the first certificate offered at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. It was created to begin to address the nation’s critical shortage of clinically-trained pharmacists in the field of palliative care. Its practitioners come from many disciplines, with the common aim of making life better for people with serious illnesses and their family members.
“Palliative care is not just about dying. Rather, it provides an extra level of support for patients at any stage of a serious illness,” said James Ray, the college’s James A Otterbeck OnePoint Patient Care Professor in Hospice and Palliative Care. Ray and fellow faculty member Kashelle Lockman lead the program from the college. “It can be given simultaneously with curative treatments,” he added.
The primary way that such practitioners help patients is by using drug therapy to treat their pain and other symptoms. Since pharmacists are medication experts, it stands to reason that their roles are expanding further into the field.
The certificate program exposes students to a variety of general pharmacy practice environments and non-palliative pharmacy specialties, including critical care, emergency medicine, geriatrics, and cardiology.
One of the recent graduates, Morgan Jacks, ‘19 PharmD, is just starting her PGY1 residency at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. She said the residency includes aspects of pain and palliative care.
“I joined the certificate program because I was really interested in seeing the patient as a whole person, (and) I felt like the program was a great way to learn more about patient interaction and interviewing skills to be able to assess the many areas of suffering and offer help to the patient and their support system,” Jacks said.
While rotating through many areas of the UI Hospitals and Clinics during her P4 year, Jacks often found opportunities to educate. Specifically, she said that she was able “to raise awareness for better patient care and decision-making.” Looking back, Jacks said that the rotations that had “the greatest impact” on her were those in which she “interacted with patients and was able to explain and promote the benefits of palliative care.”
“Drs. Ray and Lockman helped prepare us for what we would experience in practice and provided us with the skills and resources to feel confident and comfortable in practice,” added Jacks.
Four of the eight graduates planned to pursue residency beyond a more general PGY1 residency, to a PGY2 residency training specifically in Pain and Palliative Care, Ray said.
Graduates with the certificates are prepared to practice as palliative care generalists. The certificate program is also a larger step toward the UI College of Pharmacy becoming the preeminent hospice and palliative care program in the nation.
The PharmD students who earned this certificate in the spring were Abbey Ahlrichs, Thy Cao, Marianne Carter, Brittany Faley, Jillian Ginger, Morgan Jacks, Sophia Johnson, and Kyle Lyons.
Twenty-four additional students in the Classes of 2020-2022 are enrolled in the program.
“My hope is that the certificate students will serve to be change agents in healthcare,” Ray said, “and that they will advocate for their patients to receive this care.”
To learn more about the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, go to https://pharmacy.uiowa.edu/.