W-SR pair named to DMACC dean’s list
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from this area include:
Wesley Petersen, Liberal Arts, Waverly
Samuel Shaffer, Liberal Arts, Shell Rock
Weiss, Seward graduate from Drake
DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Plainfield: Mekenna Weiss, B.S.B.A., Actuarial Science/Finance
Waverly: Ellie Seward, B.A., Anthropology/Sociology
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa’s capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.
Downing named to UW-Platteville dean’s list
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.
Named to the list from the area is Jacob Downing, a software engineering major from Shell Rock.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. For more information on the university visit www.uwplatt.edu.
Spree, Striegel named to Simpson’s dean’s list
INDIANOLA — Simpson College (simpson.edu) today announced the names of local students who made the Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.
The following students made the Dean’s List by achieving a minimum 3.7 GPA for the semester:
Mason Spree, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Tanner Striegel, of Nashua, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School
Quintet listed with Simpson presidential honors
INDIANOLA — Simpson College (simpson.edu) today announced the names of local students who made the President’s List for the 2019 Fall semester.
The following students made the President’s List by achieving a 4.0 GPA for the semester:
Molly Fisher, of Nashua, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School
Jospeh McNally, of Waverly, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Kelsey Poppe, of Ionia, a graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School
Caleb Striegel, of Nashua, a graduate of Cal High School
Courtney Reyna, of Shell Rock, a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Simpson College is located in Indianola, Iowa, a short drive from Iowa’s capital city of Des Moines. Founded in 1860, Simpson College has approximately 1,300 full-time undergraduate students and approximately 400 part-time students. Simpson also has a campus in West Des Moines serving primarily adult learners. Simpson offers 80 majors and minors, is a member of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference, hosts eight Greek houses on campus and sponsors many extracurricular options for student involvement.