Hawkeye announces spring 2021 dean’s list
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Area students on the list are:
Clarksville: Ethan Schmidt
Denver: Nathan Booms, Carey Cowell, Conlee Lyons and Blake Steege
Fairbank: Ronald Hutschenreuter and Traeton Kaufman
Frederika: Stephanie Brincks
Janesville: Jameson Conover, Jessica Jacobs, Elisabeth Reeves and Kari Stabenow
Nashua: Liberty Fisher, Dominique Griffin and Shane Hillesheim
Plainfield: Brianna Bienemann, Sydney Hansen and Kollyn Lentz
Readlyn: Brendon Brown and Christopher Hess
Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt
Sumner: Karoliine Lumila and Cheryl Reynolds
Tripoli: Nathan Kimball, Alora Ott and Chad Vance
Waverly: Ashlyn Carnes, Abigail Davis, Malea Dismore, Hannah Ferch, Steven Franke, Jordan Hay, Emma Heim, Tyler Johnson, Christopher Njus, Colin Pohlman, Shelby Reeser, Erinn Studer, Brady Wheeler and Michelle Sorge
Four Waverly residents named to dean’s list at Luther College
DECORAH – Four residents of Waverly have been named to the 2021 spring dean’s list: Grace Reyerson, Ashley Schultz, and Samantha Snyder, Luther College seniors; and Amy Webb, first-year.
Luther College’s spring 2021 dean’s list includes 738 students; 64 first-years, 167 sophomores, 169 juniors and 338 seniors. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Beck named to USF spring 2021 dean’s list
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Grace Beck of Denver was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ spring 2021 dean’s list. Beck is majoring in Social Work and Psychology.
Beck was among more than 600 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Skaar named to Spring 2021 dean’s list at Ga. State
ATLANTA – Lilah Skaar of Denver (50622) was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
ISU names spring 2021 dean’s list
AMES – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Area students include the following:
Denver: Bailey Caroline Dunkin, soph., Psychology; Natalie Rose Even, jr., Animal Ecology; Jaden Michael Forde, sr., Software Engineering; Katelyn Louise Fritz, sr., Elementary Education; Paige Lynette Harberts, sr., Child, Adult, and Family Services; Alexandrea K. Jennings, sr., Biology (AGLS); Mccale Hollis Kolsrud, soph., Animal Science; Nicholas Krabbenhoft, sr., Computer Engineering; Mckenna Joyce Pollock, 5th-year sr., Elementary Education; Sarah E. Steege, jr., Kinesiology and Health
Janesville: Matthew William Alberts, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Keigan Michael Feldmann, sr., Architecture-Professional Degree; Jordan Alexei Gomes, sr., Materials Engineering; Ryan Hanson, sr., Mechanical Engineering; Megan K. Korte, sr., Event Management; Carlie Luann Miller, jr., Animal Science; Katelynn Laree Panning, sr., Animal Ecology; Timothy David Thompson, soph., Design Undeclared
Plainfield: Trace Everett Kromminga, sr., Mechanical Engineering
Readlyn: Jacob Maxwell Joerger, sr., Agricultural Business
Sumner: Alyssa Lee Swehla, sr., Agronomy
Tripoli: Brady James Brocka, jr., Industrial Design; Alexandria Kay Mohlis, jr., Criminal Justice
Waverly: Faith M. Abben, sr., Elementary Education; David Michael Debower, soph., Veterinary Medicine; Ada L. Ellingworth, jr, Meteorology; Adam John Everhardt, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Bryson Albert Hervol, jr., Agricultural Business; Grace Alice Hoins, sr., Event Management; Joshua David Klinge, jr/, Kinesiology and Health; Dillon John Mohling, sr., Chemical Engineering; Amber E. Ogden, sr., Mechanical Engineering; Cade Ervin Pruhs, sr., Finance; Madison Claire Rediske, jr., Event Management; Madeline Jane Rodenbeck, jr., Accounting; Ryan Joseph Sand, jr., Software Engineering; John Robert Stensland, sr., Community and Regional Planning; Carly Christine Strauser, sr., Agronomy; Luke Joseph Stromberg, sr., Accounting; Dakota Tilleraas, sr., Veterinary Medicine
Area students earn Iowa St. degrees
AMES – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Local Cyclone alumni include:
Clarksville: Trace Kromminga, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Denver: Jenna Haase, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Alexandrea Jennings, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS); Karter Krueger, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Member; McKenna Pollock, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Katelyn Schmitz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Janesville: Megan Korte, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum Laude; Sage Sherburne, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Sumner: Alyssa Swehla, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Global Resource Systems, Summa Cum Laude
Tripoli: Kyle Gilbert, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Waverly: Faith Abben, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Perrott, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering; DaKota Tilleraas, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine