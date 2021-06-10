Iowa announces spring president’s list honorees
IOWA CITY — More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students include the following:
Jayna Freeman, of Waverly [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest]
Maria Kayser of Fairbank [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science]
Kelly Kuennen, of Denver [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education]
Brianna Lobeck, of Tripoli [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biology]
Randee Thuesen, of Waverly [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
Julia Reed, of Shell Rock [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education]
UI students receive spring degrees
IOWA CITY — This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
For more than a year, and other Iowa students have made sacrifices to maintain health and safety-taking online courses, wearing face masks, and being mindful of social distance. Through it all, however, Hawkeyes have persisted and excelled. A graduating biomedical engineering student is a 2021 Rhodes Scholar. A biochemistry major was named one of only 17 Churchill scholars in the nation, while two other undergraduates, a math major and a biomedical engineering major, became Goldwater scholars.
Hawkeyes persevered outside the classroom as well. Note the student-run Daily Iowan, which earned “Newspaper of the Year” honors in Iowa, or the top-ranked wrestling team, which won a national championship. In the fight against COVID-19, student interns helped senior citizens schedule vaccine appointments, while students in pharmacy and nursing volunteered with vaccine rollout, especially in rural parts of the state.
Coming together for the greater good-that’s the Hawkeye Way. As yet another semester during the pandemic comes to a close, we can count on one thing: Our graduates leave campus full of exciting potential and promise.
Area students include the following:
Allaire Taiber, of Cedar Falls [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Global Health Studies]
Abigail Buzynski, of Fairbank [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Radiation Sciences]
Grace Malloy, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Asian Languages and Literature]
Randee Thuesen, of Waverly [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
Noelle Beam, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Physics]
Noah Burroughs, of Cedar Falls [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Computer Science]
Maja Dilly, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Social Justice]
Holly Haberman, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Enterprise Leadership]
Jacob Hammitt, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Russian]
Whitney Bond, of Nashua [College: University College; Degree: Bachelor of Applied Studies; Area of study: Bachelor of Applied Studies]
Kellie Judas, of Tripoli [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Area of study: Marketing]
Maria Kuiper, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Journalism and Mass Communication]
Collen Mahoney, of Ionia [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Political Science]
Emily O’Brien, of Sumner [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Biology]
Deborah Rosol, of Nashua [College: Graduate College; Degree: Doctor of Nursing Practice; Area of study: Nursing]
Tyler Sassmann, of Sumner [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Environmental Sciences]
Jacob Usher, of Ionia [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Area of study: Marketing]
Alice Vervaecke, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Environmental Policy and Planning]
Spring dean’s list honorees announced at Iowa
IOWA CITY — More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2021) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2021) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2021), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Dean’s list status was earned by only 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,579 second year students, only 1,947 third year students, and only 2,687 fourth year students.
The students listed below are from the Waverly Newspapers area and were among the students to be named to the dean’s list.
Megan Beener, of Janesville [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Global Health Studies; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Mercedes Bobst, of Tripoli [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Enterprise Leadership; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Cassidy Brunscheon, of Readlyn [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Noah Burroughs, of Tripoli [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Jayna Freeman, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Jacob Fuhrmeister, of Waverly [College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Camryn Grawe, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sustainability Science; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Holly Haberman, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Jacob Hammitt, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Russian; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Benjamin Kayser, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sport and Recreation Management; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Maria Kayser, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Kelly Kuennen, of Denver [College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Maria Kuiper, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Brianna Lobeck, of Tripoli [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biology; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Grace Malloy, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Asian Languages and Literature; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Jacob Moore, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biology; Classification (year in school): first year undergraduate student]
Madelyn Nederhoff, of Sumner [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Matthew Pursell, of Waverly [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Cassidy Rizer, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Justice; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Abigail Sheridan, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Spanish; Classification (year in school): third year undergraduate student]
Aubrey Stacey, of Fairbank [College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Randee Thuesen, of Waverly [College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Jacob Usher, of Ionia [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Elsie VanDaele, of Fairbank [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Business Direct Admission; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Caleb Winters, of Ionia [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Cinema; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Autumn Diesburg, of Shell Rock [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: English; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
Julia Reed, of Shell Rock [College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
Kipp named to Morningside dean’s list
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 422 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
- The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk ().
The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the Dean’s List online and see other Morningside news, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
Denver: Lauren L. Kipp
Area students included in Buena Vista dean’s list
STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Local students who were named to the Dean’s List include:
Nashua: Shannon Griffin and Jessica Harrington
Janesville: Katie Reding Johnson
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Schmidt makes Monmouth dean’s list
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Elizabeth Schmidt, of Waverly, has made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must take at least three academic credits and have a GPA of at 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Schmidt is the child of Tim and Tonya Schmidt, of Waverly.
