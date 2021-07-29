Funk graduates from Clarke University
DUBUQUE — Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extends a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2021 graduates:
Tripoli: Cody Funk, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration and Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Alexander named to Minn. State dean’s list
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,608 students, a total of 1,070 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
Included in the Honor List is Finley Alexander, of Waverly.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Oberbroeckling earns
U of Dubuque degree
DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center.
Nearly 400 students were eligible to participate in the in-person ceremonies. Gail Hayes, PhD, dean for academic affairs, graduate and adult studies, delivered the commencement address, titled “Lessons in the Rearview Mirror.”
Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree was Hillary Oberbroeckling, of Sumner, who also was Magna Cum Laude.
