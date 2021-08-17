Gergen receives Drake degree
DES MOINES – The following local student graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Janesville: Gillian Gergen, B.A., Sociology and Law, Politics & Society
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa’s capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.
Mount Mercy congratulates spring dean’s list honorees
CEDAR RAPIDS – Students with a semester grade-point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list. The following students made the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester:
Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe
Tripoli: Jordan Peters
Waverly: Abigail Bechtel
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives. Mount Mercy offers baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,800-plus enrolled students and uniquely blends an outstanding liberal arts education with equally outstanding professional preparation.
Liekweg named to Wichita State honor roll
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2021.
Lilian C. Liekweg, of Janesville, was included on the list.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.
The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.
For more information, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wichitastate and Facebook at www.facebook.com/wichita.state.