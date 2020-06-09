Upper Iowa University honors and awards announced
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients. The honorees and their respective award(s) included:
Fairbank: William Hartke, Northeast Iowa Scholarship; Meghan Kleitsch, Baldwin Memorial Award in Art;
Denver: Brittaney Helman, Clark/Bowen Endowed Scholarship;
Sumner: Valleen Kauffman, William R. Cook Scholarship;
Tripoli: John Kleitsch, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship;
Allison: Kayla Siemens, Beecher Beal and Bertha Beal Roberts/Thomas R. Roberts Student Scholarship, Charles Morgan Scholarship and The William R. Cook Scholarship.
Morningside announces 2019-20 Roadman Scholars
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College has named 233 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.
Included on the list is Lauren L. Kipp, of Denver.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956.
The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete list of Roadman Scholars, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
Local students named to BVU’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List
STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates over 500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students who made the list are:
Marshall Gonnerman and Madison Durscher, of Waverly, and Ryan Miller, of Fairbank
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Durscher graduates from BVU
STORM LAKE — Madison Durscher of Waverly graduated with a bachelor of arts in business (financial decision making track) from Buena Vista University in the spring of 2020.
BVU’s 129th Commencement Celebration originally scheduled for May 23, 2020 has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates will be honored at BVU’s Virtual Commencement Ceremony on June 20, as well as in-person on Oct. 11, the Sunday of the 2020 Homecoming Celebration.
Undergraduate students who graduated with honors completed a minimum of 60 credit hours from BVU and maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 for Cum Laude, 3.7 for Magna Cum Laude, and 3.9 for Summa Cum Laude.