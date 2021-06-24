Carter named to Mo. State’s spring 2021 dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade-point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Jaci Carter, of Denver, made the list. Carter was among more than 5,000 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
Kane, Funk make Clarke dean’s list
DUBUQUE – The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2021 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Area students on the list are:
Fairbank: Samantha Kane
Tripoli: Cody Funk
Ellsworth releases spring 2020 dean’s list
IOWA FALLS – One hundred thirty-two students were named to the spring 2021 (January to May) dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the spring 2021 semester. Part-time students are not included in this list.
The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
- Students from the area on the dean’s list are below; those with an asterisk () after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Janesville: Samuel Seedorff
Sumner: Megan Larsen
- Waverly: John Steffen
Five area students make Kirkwood dean’s list
CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade-point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
Clarksville: Kori Wedeking, Butler
Denver: Brock Farley and Melissa Rommel
Fairbank: Sloane Banger and Emma Silva
Quartet makes U. of Dubuque dean’s list
DUBUQUE – University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the spring semester 2021 academic dean’s list.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The students from the area making the list are the following:
Plainfield: Bethann Tolnai and Samantha Tolnai
Sumner: Hillary Oberbroeckling
Tripoli: Olivia Miller
Bixby, Reierson graduate from Luther
DECORAH – Addyson Louise Bixby and Grace Catherine Reyerson of Waverly, Iowa, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2021 during a Virtual commencement ceremony Sunday, May 16.
· Bixby received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
· Reyerson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Accounting.
A total of 406 graduates were honored and celebrated in the Center for Faith and Life. Of that number, 148 graduates received Latin honors and 30 were first-generation college students.
President Jenifer K. Ward offered a welcome message to the graduates and Madeline Lomprey ‘21 was awarded Luther’s Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal, an award presented each year to an outstanding senior, selected by the graduating class, who best demonstrates the ideals of the college through service to students and the college community. Chris Norton (‘15) offered an inspiring virtual commencement address.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, each graduate was able to have two guests on campus who watched a livestream of the event in classrooms across campus. Following the ceremony, graduates, their guests and members of the faculty and staff were able to gather briefly outside on Bentdahl Commons and the library lawn.
UIU honors area students on dean’s list
FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees included:
Fairbank: Kaci Beesecker, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major; Samantha Schnor, a Accounting major; and Sidney Schnor, a All Business major.
Tripoli: Nickolas Finder, an Art major; Zoe Semelroth, an Undeclared major; John Kleitsch, a Elementary Education major; and Traci Bahrenfuse, a Business Admin major.
Sumner: Valleen Kauffman, a Accounting major; and Kelsey Pagel, a Health Services Admin major.
Readlyn: Kiks Rosengarten, a Business Admin major; and Chalee Michael, a Human Services major.
Denver: Elizabeth Appel, a Nursing major; David Larson, a Management major; and Amanda Ledoux, a Health Services Admin major.
Nashua: Madison Stille, a Psychology major; and Dallas Weiss, a Communication Studies major.
Waverly: Emily Sands, a Elementary Education major; and Marshall Gonnerman, a Financial Management major.
Shell Rock: Kara Miner, a Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings major.
