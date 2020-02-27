Area students help UI Dance Marathon raise $2.8M for Stead Hospital
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s student-led Dance Marathon raised more than $2.8 million for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in its 26th year. Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $30 million since its first event in 1995.
Area students involved included: Brandi Marticoff and Alec Marticoff, of Readlyn; Laura Bates, of Waverly; Lila Meyer, of Denver; and Elizabeth Dix, of Shell Rock.
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
To learn more about the University of Iowa, go to https://uiowa.edu/.
Alexander makes Minn. St. high honor list
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Finley Alexander, of Waverly, was on the High Honor list.
Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
Newell wins Iowa College Media Association award
Robert Newell, of Waverly, was one of 27 Wartburg College students or recent graduates to win an award at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards Feb. 6, in Des Moines.
Newell earned second place in the News Programming category and an honorable mention for his capstone documentary, “Setting the Standard.”
Wartburg student media took home a total of 52 awards, including 33 in the News Media division — a school record for awards. The Trumpet, the college’s student-run newspaper, also was named the News Media Organization of the Year.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Cedar Valley Today), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Jessica Martin (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the Capstone program.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association’s conference.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
Koch named to Concordia honors list
MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list was Ethan Koch, a junior from Fredericksburg, a K-12 instrumental music education major.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.