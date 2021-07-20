First-year students attend ISU OnCyte orientation
AMES – Hundreds of incoming first-year College of Human Sciences students participated in on-campus orientation at Iowa State University in Ames. OnCyte Orientation complements the extensive online orientation many incoming students completed in the spring. As part of the program, students and their families met peers, signed up for classes, became familiar with the campus, and learned tips for making the most of their college careers.
Area students who took advantage of the orientation were Hannah Even, of Denver, Isabel Thier and Luke Ragsdale, both of Waverly, and Abbigail Austin, of Denver.
Downing named to UW-Platteville chancellor’s list
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2021 semester.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to more than 6,500 undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to the Platteville campus, the university has campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2020, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale.
For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.
Jacob Downing, of Shell Rock, Software Engineering, was one of the students who attained a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester.