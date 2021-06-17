Editor’s note: In the June 8 edition of the Bremer County Independent, the dean’s list and graduation announcements from Iowa State University had several students from our coverage area omitted. The university has provided an update of both lists. Waverly Newspapers regrets the omissions and thanks Iowa State for its assistance.
Iowa State University announces spring 2021 dean’s list
AMES – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Area students include the following:
Clarksville: Austin Robert Janssen, soph., Veterinary Medicine; Emily Leerhoff, sr., Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Adam Ray Lovrien, sr., Genetics (AGLS); Ainsley Joy Lovrien, soph, Psychology; Jenny Reuling, sr., Dairy Science; James L. Schellhorn, sr., Construction Engineering; and Dawson Will Schmitt, sr., Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Denver: Bailey Caroline Dunkin, soph., Psychology; Natalie Rose Even, jr., Animal Ecology; Jaden Michael Forde, sr., Software Engineering; Katelyn Louise Fritz, sr., Elementary Education; Paige Lynette Harberts, sr., Child, Adult, and Family Services; Alexandrea K. Jennings, sr., Biology (AGLS); Mccale Hollis Kolsrud, soph., Animal Science; Nicholas Krabbenhoft, sr., Computer Engineering; Mckenna Joyce Pollock, super sr., Elementary Education; Sarah E. Steege, jr., Kinesiology and Health
Fredericksburg: Georgia Kate Ackley, sr., Food Science (AGLS)
Janesville: Matthew William Alberts, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Keigan Michael Feldmann, sr., Architecture-Professional Degree; Jordan Alexei Gomes, sr., Materials Engineering; Ryan Hanson, sr., Mechanical Engineering; Megan K. Korte, sr., Event Management; Carlie Luann Miller, jr., Animal Science; Katelynn Laree Panning, sr., Animal Ecology; and Timothy David Thompson, soph., Design Undeclared
Nashua: Maddie Fonley, sr., Veterinary Medicine; Nicole Rae Harrington, jr., Pre-Business; Ashton Marie Lamborn, sr., Industrial Design; Drew Bernard Moine, 4, Management Information Systems; and Jaymie Ann Wasem, sr., Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Plainfield: Trace Everett Kromminga, sr., Mechanical Engineering
Readlyn: Jacob Maxwell Joerger, sr., Agricultural Business
Shell Rock: Macy Anne Janssen, sr., Agricultural Business; Jon T. Taylor, sr., Management Information Systems; and Brooke Ann Willson, sr., Animal Ecology
Sumner: Alyssa Lee Swehla, sr., Agronomy
Tripoli: Brady James Brocka, jr., Industrial Design; and Alexandria Kay Mohlis, jr., Criminal Justice
Waverly: Faith M. Abben, sr., Elementary Education; David Michael Debower, soph., Veterinary Medicine; Ada L. Ellingworth, jr., Meteorology; Adam John Everhardt, soph., Mechanical Engineering; Bryson Albert Hervol, jr., Agricultural Business; Grace Alice Hoins, sr., Event Management; Joshua David Klinge, jr., Kinesiology and Health; Dillon John Mohling, sr., Chemical Engineering; Amber E. Ogden, sr., Mechanical Engineering; Cade Ervin Pruhs, sr., Finance; Madison Claire Rediske, jr., Event Management; Madeline Jane Rodenbeck, jr., Accounting; Ryan Joseph Sand, jr., Software Engineering; John Robert Stensland, sr., Community and Regional Planning; Carly Christine Strauser, sr., Agronomy; Luke Joseph Stromberg, sr., and Accounting; Dakota Tilleraas, sr., Veterinary Medicine
Area students receive ISU degrees
AMES – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Area Cyclone graduates include:
Clarksville: Trace Kromminga, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Emily Leerhoff, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Summa Cum Laude; and James Schellhorn, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering
Denver: Jenna Haase, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Alexandrea Jennings, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS); Karter Krueger, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Member; McKenna Pollock, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; and Katelyn Schmitz, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Fredericksburg: Georgia Ackley, Bachelor of Science, Food Science (AGLS), Summa Cum Laude
Janesville: Megan Korte, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum Laude; and Sage Sherburne, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Shell Rock: Macy Janssen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Summa Cum Laude
Sumner: Alyssa Swehla, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy and Global Resource Systems, Summa Cum Laude
Tripoli: Kyle Gilbert, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Waverly: Faith Abben, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Perrott, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering; and DaKota Tilleraas, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Donaghy graduates Magna Cum Laude
Samantha Donaghy, daughter of Jennifer and Harry Donaghy of Texas, graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Biomedical Science Degree from Tarleton State University in preparation for her studies in Veterinary Science.
Samantha is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Harlen Koelling of Waverly.
494 Wartburg students named to winter/may term dean’s list
Wartburg College has recognized 494 students who were named the 2021 winter/may term dean’s list.
Those honored were:
Waverly: Paige Amsberry, Samuel Bast, Rachel Black, Lauren Calease-Fox, Sarah Campbell, Luke Everhardt, Kourtney Harris, Harlee Hunt, Miranda Kurtt, Emma Nelson, Andrew Newell, Malcolm Newell, Olivia Phillips, Abigael Thier, Morgan Thompson, Brianna Whitney, Britney Young and Paul Zelle
Denver: Lucas Bloker, Kambrie Clinton, Gabrielle Corday, Kaylee Kueker, Bo McMahon,
Fredericksburg: Kayla Britt, Chandler Njus, Annabella Place and Leah Ristau
Allison: Addyson Clark and Alexandria Nicolaus
Janesville: London Dodd
Ionia: Rebecca Hoffman
Sumner: Kaylyn Hoth
Readlyn: Allison Keis
Fairbank: Katie Sauerbrei
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Kirkwood Community College graduates announced
CEDAR RAPIDS – The 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Congratulations to all the Kirkwood graduates.
Nashua: Moriah Groothuis
Sumner: Danae DeLange, Tyler Stotler and Morgan Toussaint
Tripoli: Landen Dobbs
Henderson graduates from Centre College
DANVILLE, Ky. – Greer Henderson, of Denver, graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and graduated magna cum laude during the College’s Commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 22.
Three hundred and thirty-nine seniors were granted degrees at the College’s 198th Commencement held at Joe McDaniel Field at Farris Stadium. The Class of 2021 leaves a legacy of impressive accomplishments and life-changing experiences on campus and across the globe.
A graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Henderson’s parents are Craig Henderson and Vicki Henderson, of Denver.
Founded in 1819, Centre College is a U.S. News top-50 national liberal arts college, and named one of Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row.