DES MOINES – When Katelyn Eggena decided to go out for soccer this spring, she didn’t envision playing goalkeeper.
But when Waverly-Shell Rock had an opening in goal, Eggena stepped up and took on a new challenge. The W-SR freshman has done nothing but excel.
Tuesday was the biggest moment and the biggest match of her prep career, and the first-year Go-Hawk shined time and time again, denying quality scoring chance after quality scoring chance by Cedar Rapids Xavier. She kept the Go-Hawks alive before senior striker Kenzie Roling scored the golden goal in the 84th minute to lift the No. 1-ranked Go-Hawks to a 1-0 win during a Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament quarterfinal at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
W-SR (17-2) takes on Spencer (16-3) at 12:30 p.m. today on Field 9.
“It was quite a challenge, but something just got into me (Tuesday) and I was able to do it,” said Eggena, who stopped all 11 shots Xavier pumped her way. “As soon as I saw (Roling) get the ball, I’m (thinking) that’s going in. I really trust her, and she did a really good job.”
Tuesday’s rematch came just over a month following the two teams’ regular-season meeting – a 1-0 Go-Hawks overtime win thanks to Roling’s game-winner. And it was just as physical as the first one, and the one before that. Two years ago, W-SR and Xavier met in the Class 2A final. W-SR lost that match 2-1 in overtime.
“It feels awesome, especially after losing to them in the championship (two years ago) – that’s still bitter, even though we got them early this season,” Roling said. “They worked their butts off, too, so that made the win a lot better, too.”
Both clubs missed on some quality scoring chances in the first half.
The Go-Hawks had a handful of shots from inside 25 yards miss the goal entirely or get blocked before reaching goalkeeper Maggie Conrad. Roling ripped a shot in the fifth minute that took a diving effort from Conrad to punch it away and keep the match scoreless.
Xavier had its fair share of looks, but Eggena never flinched.
Brielle Bastian fired a shot on frame and Eggena was there for the save, but the rebound bounced away from her grasp, off the left post and out. Danger avoided.
“Katelyn hasn’t necessarily been tested a great deal this season,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “I think (Tuesday) was really a showcase of all the things she’s worked on this year to the point she’s at. She did an excellent job. Tons of big saves out of her.”
Xavier had six shots, including four on goal in the first half. W-SR, meanwhile, had 10 shots, including five on goal.
Saints junior Mary Clare Bean, who led her team with 19 goals this season, nearly broke the scoreless draw. Her shot in the 41st minute clanked off the crossbar, which led to a corner kick. The Saints had another good look at the goal, but Eggena scooped up the shot and denied any chance of a rebound.
“Egg really showed up (Tuesday),” Roling said of Eggena’s play. “She hasn’t made a lot of saves this season, but she said she was ready and being so young and stepping up this year – she’s never played goalie in her life. She saved that game quite a few times.”
When regulation time ended, Greiner and her team gathered by their bench. Greiner spoke words of encouragement. “This game is ours,” the coach said. Her players believed.
But Eggena had a couple of dazzling saves left in her.
The Saints broke into the offensive third and possessed, and Eggena jumped up and swatted a ball out of mid-air aimed for the back of the net. The Go-Hawks took possession. Seconds later, Roling went on a run – the most important one of the match.
She dribbled around one Xavier defender, swerved around another and rifled a shot off the hands of Conrad and into the net to send the Go-Hawks to the semifinals.
:Honestly, right away, I thought about the next game,” Roling said. “But also I was just super excited and I was very overwhelmed because I knew I should’ve finished a couple of those other ones. It’s a really great feeling to have that again, and the chills came back like they have in the past.”
W-SR 1, XAVIER 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Regulation: 0-0.
Goals: W-SR, Roling, 84th.
Shots: Xavier 16, W-SR 23. Shots on goal: Xavier 11, W-SR 11. Saves: Xavier 10 (Conrad), W-SR 11 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: Xavier 4, W-SR 4. Offsides: Xavier 2, W-SR 1. Fouls: Xavier 4, W-SR 6. Yellow cards: Xavier 1 (Koechner, 47th).