Pam Egli, a retired teacher from Waverly, has taught generations of students at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for the past 33 years.
But on Tuesday, she announced what may be her biggest teaching moment so far.
Egli, 60, is running on a Democratic ticket for Iowa State Senate District 32, which encompases Bremer, most of Fayette and Buchanan counties and the northern part of Black Hawk County.
First-term Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, is the incumbent. He did not respond by press time to calls by Waverly Newspapers seeking comment on his plans for the future or Egli’s emergence.
Prior to that, Brian Schoenjahn, a retired Arlington educator, and a Democrat, represented the district for three consecutive terms.
Egli said ever since her own retirement in 2014, friends and fellow activists encouraged her to run for office, but it wasn’t until she and her husband, Steve, a retired magistrate, recently had dinner with the Schoenjahns that she told her husband she was ready for a run.
“I felt it was the right time,” she said.
A press release on the occasion of her announcement lists three priorities — revitalizing small towns and rural areas; lifting up Iowa schools to the top and strengthening health care and mental health services.
“I’m a proud, life-long Iowan who is concerned about the direction our state is heading. We need to take immediate steps to rebuild rural Iowa and turn things around for Iowans living in our small towns and farms,” Egli said in her announcement. “I care about the people of Iowa and I’m worried that we are at a standstill because of the actions of our current legislators.”
Her official campaign will kick off from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the Waverly Country Club.
Egli, a nationally certified teacher, has been working at the W-SR school district and remains a substitute teacher here. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in the same subject from UNI.
The Eglis are members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and they have co-chaired the Waverly United Way Campaign. Pam Egli has also helped with the Golf for the Cure fundraiser, Wartburg Community Symphony and Waverly Chamber Music Series.
Their most visible fundraising gig was in a local version of Dancing with the Stars, in which they wowed the audience at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School auditorium with their nimble, synchronized moves.
They have two adult children and five grandchildren.
"I will be visiting every corner of the district to listen and learn from as many people as possible,” Egli said in her press release. “I encourage anyone to contact me at pamegliforsenate@gmail.com.”