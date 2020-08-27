Pam Egli, candidate for Iowa Senate District 32, will have a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Tripoli.
The shelter at North Park has been reserved. The public is invited to learn more about Pam and why she wants to be elected to represent you in Des Moines.
Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines when not with family members.
After some brief remarks, Pam will answer questions and listen to suggestions about how the quality of life in District 32 can be improved with the help of senate legislation.
If you are not able to attend, but would like to know more about Pam Egli, please visit her website at: pamegliforsenate.com.