Pam Egli, Democratic candidate for Iowa State Senate District 32 announces she will hold a series of Town Hall meetings in all of the 23 communities within her district over the next couple of months to meet and greet the public. District 32 includes all of Bremer County and part of Black Hawk, Fayette and Buchanan Counties.
The following meetings have been scheduled:
• Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 – Waverly Public Library at 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 – Dunkerton Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 – Denver Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
• Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Tripoli Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
• Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Sumner Public Library at 11:30 a.m.
Pam was a teacher for the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 33 years and continues to serves as a substitute teacher. She and her husband, Steve Egli, are active in the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, and have co-chaired the Waverly United Way Champaign. Pam has also been involved in many fundraising drives to fund a cure for cancer and other causes and she has served on the board of many non-profit organizations such as the Wartburg Community Symphony and Wartburg Chamber Music Series.
Pam is eager to meet with the public in her district and hear their ideas for growing and improving Iowa.