The Waverly City Council during its Aug. 19 meeting agreed with a five-person committee to issue eight grants totaling $77,795 to businesses along Bremer Avenue to improve their façades following the main street’s construction.
The grants will help pay for up to half of each merchant’s cost or a maximum of $14,000, whichever is less, to improve the looks of their storefronts.
It is a part of the downtown streetscape project, which is being implemented by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the recently completed Bremer Avenue improvements by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
All eight properties are located in the north side of the 100 and 200 blocks of East Bremer Avenue. Going from west to east, the following businesses, with the building owner names in parentheses, received the grants, with maximum amount awarded and their projected project costs.
Jim’s Sports Shop (Waverly Real Estate LLC), 105 E. Bremer Ave., $14,000, $30,000; Rack ‘Em Up Promotions (Root Enterprises LLC), 107 E. Bremer Ave., $14,000, $30,000; East Bremer Diner (Mission Properties LLC), 117 E. Bremer Ave., $14,000, $67,925; Bo Studio 121 (Bo Ellison and Cynthia Hendrickson), $3,731, $7,461.54; Edward Jones (Gerald Woodin), 203 E. Bremer Ave., $8,730, $17,460; Legacy Photography by Christine & Tasha (John Rieger Trust), 205 E. Bremer Ave., $1,833.67, $3,667.34; CrawDaddy Outdoors (Crawdad Burrow LLC), 209 E. Bremer Ave., $7,500, $26,020; and an empty storefront (Paula and David Stevenson), 213 E. Bremer Ave., $14,000, $36,325.53.
According to the resolution, there were 12 applications submitted with detailed design plans, pictures and cost estimates that were submitted to the Waverly Community Development office by the July 31 deadline. The review committee, which consisted of a city staff member, a member of the chamber staff, one Chamber Design Committee member and two at-large chamber members, made the cuts and recommendations.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen noted that seven of the eight grant recipients had reached the maximum amounts allowed except for CrawDaddy’s. He asked Economic Development Director and City Attorney Bill Werger why that was.
Werger said that the new awning that owner Darrin Siefken had proposed was more expensive and of a different type than CrawDaddy’s neighbors would have.
“The committee decided that they would give CrawDaddy’s 50% of the same amount that others were spending on different kinds of awnings,” Werger said. “They decided that if you wanted the Cadillac, were we were going to give you half of the Cadillac or give you half of what everyone else is doing?”
He said that the committee used that figure to get closer to the $75,000 limit that the city and chamber had considered awarding to the businesses, although it was still nearly $3,000 over.
“It was either that, or we could’ve reduced others,” he added. “I think they decided that was a better way of providing some fairness to the process.”
Birgen also wondered what criteria were used to make the awards.
“There were eight that were approved and four that were not approved,” he noted. “What were the traits of those four that somehow weren’t approved?
“It would be wrong to say that all of the people who got grants because they are friends with people on the committee. That’s not appropriate. I want some kind of reassurance that there were some specific criteria that was used to evaluate these proposals.”
Before Werger could reply, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow interjected that while reviewing the item, he felt some unease.
“I feel that we may have abdicated our oversight responsibility a little bit on this,” Drenkow said. “I agree with Brian, I think the people on the review committee — I commend them for the job they did, I’m sure they did a wonderful job, and I’m sure it’s a wonderful program — I do really feel if we had a little more information in order to actually fulfill our oversight responsibilities on this.”
Werger said that one applicant had done its project previously, and the committee decided that it wasn’t going to make an award to an already-finished project. A second applicant was not actually on Bremer Avenue, which was one requirement.
“Since we had more than what we had to do, we could limit it to what projects we had that were directly on Bremer Avenue,” he said.
The city attorney continued that the third denied applicant simply had a sign replacement which didn’t directly improve the looks of the façade. He had no information on the fourth.
In response to a question from At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe’s question of the application process, Werger, on top of listing what each applicant submitted, said the committee considered the needs of each.
“I know that there are several storefronts that we hoped would get into this… would ask for this kind of grant, and did, in fact, do so,” he said. “We were looking for our most difficult storefronts to maybe help improve them, and those were the ones who were willing to say, ‘Yup, I really need help, and I would like this grant program to do that.’”
He added that the committee had required business owners to supplement what they would receive and spend the money on what would generate the maximum grant. In the cases where the owners spend less than what they estimate, the city and chamber would provide half of the actual cost, up to $14,000.
“It’s difficult not to look at ones and say when you have limited funds and you don’t have enough to give everybody a grant, where do you cut and how do you do it?” Werger said. “We had started to have the maximum grants to be $15,000, but we wanted a few of these smaller ones to be able to have some money for what they were going to put up.”
Before the Fiscal Year 2021 budgeting process, Werger would like to request that the council provide more funding for additional grants.
“I think this is a valuable thing to help the downtown businesses with,” he said, “and I’m hopeful that… we’ll see how it works out and if everything goes well and everybody has a ‘Wow’ factor so that we can say, ‘Let’s do it again. Let’s set aside a few dollars for that next year.’”