Wartburg College’s “Senior Exhibit 2020: Take Two” will showcase works from eight recent graduates beginning Aug. 10. The original exhibit was scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed when the college pivoted to remote learning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Three 2020 Wartburg graduates will present their culminating art projects through Sept. 8 in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery. Five other 2020 art graduates will showcase their projects on the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery’s Instagram account (@waldemarschmidtgallery) via a virtual exhibition.
Featured artists with works in the gallery are:
• Maddie Fletcher, Iowa City
• Angeline Neo, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
• Katsuya Okonogi, Gumma, Japan
Those presenting on the art gallery’s Instagram account are:
• Felipe Andrade, Laveen, Arizona
• Angelica Bentley, Waterloo
• Bri Dellamuth, Williamsburg
• Anna Mugan, Waverly
• Kai Oelschlager, Hastings, Minnesota
No formal reception for this exhibit will be held, but guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance.
Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.