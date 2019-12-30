Eilene F. Smith, age 88, of Clarksville, Iowa and formerly of Janesville, Iowa, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford. Eilene will then be cremated, and private burial of her ashes will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Janesville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to her Family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.