Eisenach Village, an independent living retirement community for active adults, will be opening its doors to the public Friday, Oct. 11, as part of its 10-year anniversary celebration. Several homes and the Klubhaus will be open for tours and information will be available from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 1100 Bach Ave., Waverly.
This open house coincides with the weekend of Wartburg’s homecoming and all area residents and out-of-town guests are welcome to visit Eisenach Village, located just north of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Two couples at Eisenach Village are considered “pioneers” including Charlie and Gloria Dreier and Russ and Betty Westmeyer. They have both lived in the community since its beginning.
Charlie and Gloria Dreier were the very first to move into Eisenach Village 10 years ago. “We slept on an air mattress the first night, so we could be the first ones moved in,” Gloria remembers fondly. “The next day a few others moved in, but we were the first.” The Dreiers are impressed with how quickly Eisenach Village has grown and the number of homes in the community. Gloria explained how Eisenach Village is unique, “It is a safe environment with the advantage of no maintenance, mowing or shoveling. But the best thing about the community is everyone out here cares about each other. It’s a great community and if we wouldn’t have moved in, we wouldn’t have all these friends.” They enjoy the numerous social events including cards, movie nights, birthday celebrations and much more. “We are definitely glad we moved in and we couldn’t ask for better neighbors,” stated Gloria. “It would have been harder to meet people if we would have moved anywhere else.”
Russ and Betty Westmeyer love to travel and have enjoyed the freedom to take off and go when they want and don’t have to worry about their home or the yard work. “The neighbors are watching out for each other and the maintenance staff will keep an eye on your home while you’re away as well,” explained Betty. The Westmeyers noted they are fortunate they moved in when they did and encourage others to be proactive at looking at retirement options. “Don’t wait until it is too late,” Betty added. “It was a godsend we came at the time we did and have not regretted it.” Russ experienced some health issues and the peace of mind of knowing the maintenance of the home and yard work put the couple at ease.
Russ also required skilled care and rehab for a short time at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and both explained he was well cared for. As part of the Eisenach Village community, the residents are given priority to a continuum of care at Bartels, including all of its levels of care from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing. “You just don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” Betty concluded. “Plus, the community is full of wonderful people and everybody gets along.”
Demand for the unique townhomes and maintenance-free living has prompted Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to break ground and begin construction on more homes this fall. The 31-acre development has limited lots and homes available. Anyone unavailable during the open house and wants more information is encouraged to contact Howard Clancy at Eisenach Village at (319) 352-1258 or hclancy@bartelscommunity.org.
The retirement community is for 55-plus adults with a focus on freedom for active and engaging people. Freedom from the everyday chores and maintenance of owning a home, and the freedom to experience the lifestyle, leisure and learning the community offers. The draw to the Eisenach Village community is much more than the beautiful homes, peaceful and picturesque location, and maintenance-free living; it is the people and the sense of community.
Eisenach Village offers Energy-star rated ranch-style townhomes complete with four-season rooms, outdoor courtyards and attached private garages.
A centralized Klubhaus is a community center for the members of Eisenach Village. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings is great for hosting meetings, events, social gatherings and much more. There is also a billiards room, kitchenette and beautiful patio available for both daily use and special-event use. The community also features a large pond stocked with fish on the south side of the community, along with walking trails.