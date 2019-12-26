Elaine C. Sloan, 84, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mercy One - Covenant Medical Center I Waterloo, Iowa.
Elaine Catherine Sloan was born on April 15, 1935, the daughter of Victor J. and Anna E. (Foreman) Kuennen on the farm in Winnesheik county. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke's Catholic Church in St. Lucas, Iowa. Elaine went to grade school at St. Luke's and graduated from St. Lucas high school in 1953. On June 5,1954, she was united in marriage to James J. Sloan at St. Luke's Catholic Church in St. Lucas, Iowa. The couple made their home in St. Lucas and Jim went into the farm equipment business with his father-in-law. In 1965, Jim and Elaine bought the business and owned and operated Sloan's Sales & Service until selling the business in 1978 when they moved to Waverly. Elaine also worked at Coast to Coast, Parish secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly, C & G Office Products in Waverly, Travel With Us in Waverly and at B.E. Mick's in Waverly before retiring in October of 2011.
Survivors are her daughter, Terese (Gary) Heimbach of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; three sons, Tom Sloan of Waverly, Iowa; Rob Sloan of Waverly, Iowa and Christopher Sloan of Ames, Iowa; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James J. Sloan on January 5, 1990; son, Kenneth Sloan in infancy and brother, Mel V. Kuennen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. David Ambrosy presiding. Burial will be in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in St. Lucas, Iowa on Friday at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where there will be a Parish Rosary at 4:00 pm and Scripture service at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to the Sloan family for a later designation in Elaine's name and online condolences for Elaine may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>.
