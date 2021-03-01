Elaine Ruth Dillin was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Waverly, Iowa, the youngest child of Bernard and Anna (Hesse) Bruns. She graduated from Waverly High School and received her Teaching Certificate from Wartburg College.
Elaine was united in marriage to Francis “Skip” Dillin on July 10, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Elaine passed away Friday, Feb. 26, at Adel Acres in Adel, Iowa, at the age of 92 years.
She taught school, most recently as a Williamsburg School substitute and a Remedial Reading teacher at the Lutheran Interparish School in Williamsburg. Elaine started singing in church when she was 3 years old, eventually singing in Wartburg’s choir. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg, where she sang in the church choir and for many funerals. Elaine also enjoyed dabbling in art.
She is survived by five children, Kathleen Dean, of Waukee; Mary (Stan) Hart, of Sarasota, Florida; Diane (John) Felton, of Durham, North Carolina; Terry (Jennie) Dillin, of Waverly; and Matt Dillin, of Waukee; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a brother Paul Bruns, of California. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Dennis “Dee” Dillin, a son-in-law Tom Dean and three sisters Bernadine Nygren, Alice Bruns and Marion Desch.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. The service will be live streamed on our website or Facebook. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. to service time at the Powell Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and masks are required. A memorial fund is for St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.