A face mask and an ID are two existential essentials voters would need when they go to the former Mauer Eye Center in Waverly where early absentee voting started Monday.
Signs reinforcing the two messages are posted in the space leading up to the building.
A standing street sign on Bremer Avenue directs voters to the Second Street Northeast location.
There, on the side of property, a vertical “Vote Here” flag-like sign flaps in the wind, spotlighting the site and its new purpose as the place to exercise one’s civic duty.
A big STOP sign off to the left warns of health-related symptoms, such as fever and coughing, voters should be aware of before entering the building. Next to it is another one noting that absentee in-person voting is under way and an ID is required.
Still another sign shows the calendar leading up to Election Day.
To enter the premises, you need a mask. Voters are allowed in one at a time, and once inside, one of the election officials is tasked with taking their temperature by aiming a infrared thermometer at their forehead.
On a small table by the door, a pile of masks is conveniently placed next to a box of pens, which, the election worker said is “theirs to keep.”
Inside, in socially distanced intervals marked on the floor, voters can approach what used to be the reception desk at the clinic.
Upon the satisfactory check of their documentation, they are encouraged to enter into the voting area, which is spacious and sun-filled, with voting stations placed apart in compliance with the physical distancing requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By 2:38 p.m. on Monday, officials estimated about 175 votes were cast.
Once they vote, residents can drop off their sealed envelopes, grab an “I Voted” sticker and leave.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2. It will also be available on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.