After months of the airwaves and printed pages being inundated with political ads, the day has finally come to have the voters’ voices be heard.
Election Day is today, but in reality, voting has been going on for about a month.
Iowa opened up early voting on Oct. 5, and statewide, more than 1 million ballots have been distributed. As of Monday morning, county auditors had received 955,971 back, both new state records.
In Bremer County, 8,023 have been received by Auditor Shelley Wolf’s office in the same time frame according to the secretary of state. Democrats have outpaced all other voters thus far, with 3,145 submitted by those registered with the blue party, compared to 2,607 Republicans, 2,241 independents and 30 from third parties, according to the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Wolf reported that as of Monday afternoon, the absentee board was counting 7,885 ballots that were in their possession, with more to come as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9 or dropped off at the Auditor’s Office today. The total turnout for 2016 was 13,673, Wolf said.
“We’re well over halfway (from that election),” Wolf said. “People are getting used to this process, because they’re remembering to sign, and they’re not opening and resealing.
“We’re not having to contact the voters about the ballot (missing information)… it’s way less that it’s been in other years.”
Secretary of State Paul Pate also announced Monday that the state has its highest number of active registered voters ever. Iowa now has 2,095,581 eligible to cast ballots. The previous high came in the months after the 2016 election.
The new number accounts for more than 90% of the state’s population eligible to vote, who are citizens aged 18 and older.
“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate said in a statement. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.
“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day. I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”
Recently, some voters have been receiving letters from outside interest groups, including the Center for Voter Information, telling them that their records don’t show their absentee ballot has been received by their county auditor. However, a quick search to https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search would let them know if their ballot is ready to be counted.
Wolf said there have been some who have contacted her office concerned about whether their ballots have arrived.
“They’ve voted weeks ago,” she said. “Another is the Secretary of State’s tracking is showing they’re not returned yet, but that’s typically the lag time. They call us just to verify, and we verify it is here. I think it takes an overnight… I’m totally guessing why they would not show up there.”
During today’s election, voters can head to one of 11 locations to vote in one of Bremer County’s 13 precincts.
Waverly has three spots for its five wards: Wards 1 and 2 with East Washington Township vote in the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE; Ward 3 goes to the Waverly Fire Station, 123 First Ave. SW; and Wards 4 and 5 and West Washington Township will cast their ballots at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave.
Ward 4 voters are to utilize the north entrance of the church. Ward 5 and West Washington Township voters are to use the south entrance, which is a change from their usual location of the Green Entrance of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community due to COVID-19.
The other polling places in Bremer County are the Denver Community Building, 100 Washington St., Denver, for the City of Denver and Jefferson Township; the Frederika Community Building, 111 Third St., Frederika, for the City of Frederika and Leroy and Frederika townships; the Riviera Roose Community Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville, for the City of Janesville and Jackson Township; the Bremer County Secondary Roads Maintenance Building, 1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, for Lafayette and Warren townships; the Plainfield Public Library, 723 Main St., Plainfield, for the City of Plainfield and Polk and Douglas townships; the Readlyn Community Library, 309 Main St., Readlyn, for the City of Readlyn and Maxfield and Franklin townships; the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St., Sumner, for the City of Sumner and Dayton and Sumner townships; and Tripoli City Hall, 303 S. Main St., Tripoli, for the City of Tripoli and Freemont Township.
Looking at the ballot, there is just one county-level contested race, the Supervisor District 1 contest between Republican incumbent Ken Kammeyer and Democratic challenger Dean Mitchell. District 1 includes the City of Waverly except for Ward 5 along with East Washington Township.
The other seats being voted on in Bremer County are Supervisor District 3, where Republican Dewey Hildebrandt is unopposed; auditor, which has Wolf, also a Republican, without an opponent; and sheriff, which has Sheriff Dan Pickett, another Republican, facing no Democrat.
In the state Legislature, there are two races for Bremer County voters. In House District 63, Republican incumbent Sandy Salmon, of Janesville, faces off with Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum, of Denver, while in Senate District 32, Waverly’s Pam Egli, a Democrat, hopes to wrest the seat away from State Sen. Craig Johnson, a Republican from Independence.
In the federal races, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat, is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican State Sen. Ashley Hinson, from Marion, for the 1st Congressional District. Meanwhile in the U.S. Senate, Joni Ernst, the Republican incumbent from Red Oak, is taking on Democrat Theresa Greenfield, of Des Moines, along with Libertarian Rick Stewart, from Cedar Rapids, and non-party candidate Suzanne Herzog, of West Des Moines.
At the top of the ticket, President Donald Trump, currently of Florida and Vice President Mike Pence, from Indiana, represent the Republican Party. Their main challengers are former Vice President Joe Biden, a Delaware resident, and Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, who are on the Democratic ticket.
The other candidates for president and vice president are Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente, of California, and Darcy Richardson, of Florida, from the Alliance Party; Don Blakenship, of West Virginia, and William Alan Mohr, of Michigan, from the Constitution Party; Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, both of Iowa, on the Genealogy Know Your Family History Party ticket; Howie Hawkins, of New York, and Angela Nicole Walker, of Wisconsin, for the Green Party; Jo Jorgensen, of South Carolina, and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, of Maryland, with the Libertarian Party; and two non-party tickets: Brock Pierce, of Puerto Rico and former child actor, and Karla Ballard, of Pennsylvania; and Kanye West, of California, and Michelle Tidball, of Wyoming.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.