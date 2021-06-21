Elisha M. Shoars Remley, 39, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2021, in the company of her family in Fredrika, Iowa.
Elisha was born Nov. 3, 1981, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of William K. and Laurie A. (Edsill) Shoars. She attended the Parkersburg and Independence Community Schools. For a short time, she traveled throughout the Midwest with her mother selling and setting up Pickerman’s Soup & Sandwich Shop franchises. In 2009, she married Chris O’Connell, and together they had a daughter. They were later divorced. She worked as manager for many years at the Cedar Falls AMVETS. On Oct. 31, 2019, she married Chris Remley in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Together, they brought their families together and made their home in Cedar Falls.
Elisha was a fun-loving person who had a lively spirit. She loved the people in her live with all of her heart. She welcomed and cared for everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband Chris Remley, Cedar Falls, Iowa, her father William Shoars, her mother, Laurie (Keith) DeGroote, her children Dade Stephenson, Tanndee Shoars, Jayla O’Connell, and Sam Remley, her step-children, Josh, Alex, Amanda, Christopher, and Jacob O’Connell, her sisters; Heidi (Gabe) Olsen, Monica Markin, and Robyn Reaves, a brother Samuel (Melissa Nuebel) DeGroote, her adopted mother, Carol Markin, Papa Kenny and Mama Kathy Rieves, adopted sisters, Macon Miller, Katie Perkins, and Crystal Hunter, adopted brother Derrick Dietrich, an Uncle Myke Shoars, and an Aunt, Johnana Rohmer-Hirt.
Eilsha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Marvel Edsill, paternal grandfather, William O. Shoars, her uncles, Jim, and Lakhota “Paul” Shoars, and two cousins, Amanda Edsill and Ryan Shoars
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. July 17, 2021, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa.
