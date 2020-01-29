Elizabeth “Libby” Viola Brueseke, 86, of Owensville, Mo., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on June 24, 1933, to Howard and Lourene (McCaw) Eldridge in St. Louis.
She was united in marriage to Richard Sommer Brueseke on June 2, 1956, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in St. Louis.
Libby was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in Owensville, PEO International and Owensville Lions Club.
The Rev. Dr. Libby Brueseke was a mother for 21 foster children. She served as Pastor at St. James UCC Charlotte for nearly 11 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lourene Eldridge; husband, Richard Brueseke, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Brueseke; and sister, Rene Eldridge.
She is survived by her children, Barry Brueseke of Bremerton, Wash., Becky Douglas and husband Tony of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Joel Brueseke and wife Tracey of Waterloo, Iowa and Amie Griffin of Owensville; siblings, Howard Eldridge and Esther Kaufman both of St. Louis; and nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Owensville with Rev. Stephanie DeLong officiating. Burial will be in St. James United Church of Christ Cemetery at Charlotte.
Family request memorials to St. James UCC Charlotte or St. Peter’s UCC Owensville.
Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.