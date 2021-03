Weather Alert

...Quick Hitting Spring Storm to Bring Moderate to Heavy Snow to Northern Iowa Late Tonight into Monday... .A strong early spring storm system continues to move across Iowa this morning. A majority of the snow accumulation will be north of Interstate 80, but some minor accumulation has occurred towards the highway 94 corridor already this morning. Northern Iowa will see snow accumulations exceed 6 inches with areas. The heaviest snow will fall before noon today, impacting the morning commute with snow rates over an inch per hour over much of the warned area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and perhaps the Monday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the east may cause blowing snow this morning. Snow rates are expected to exceed 1.5 inches per hour at times. Visibility may lower to 1/2 mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&