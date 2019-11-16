Elizabeth Warren touted her agenda before a crowd of supporters at Wartburg College in Waverly on Saturday afternoon.
She said her plan is to fight corruption, implement big structural changes and preserve democracy.
Grassroots campaigning, she added, is the only way to win the fight for the White House without being in the pocket of big corporate donors.
She answered three questions drawn from a gift bag of questions submitted by the audience ahead of her speech.
A long line of supporters waited afterwards to get selfies with the presidential hopeful.
A campaign staffer told Waverly Newspapers Warren had taken about 80,000 selfies with supporters.
