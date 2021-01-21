IOWA FALLS – One hundred thirty-five students were named to the fall 2020 (August to December) dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the fall 2020 semester (Note: Developmental courses do not count towards GPA.) Part-time students are not included in this list.
Some students asked to have their name withheld from media and the public in keeping with their rights under the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act of 1974 (Buckley Amendment). The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
- Students are listed below by hometown; those with an asterisk () after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA
Ellsworth Community College, located in Iowa Falls, is a member of the Iowa Valley Community College District. The District is comprised of Ellsworth Community College, Marshalltown Community College, Iowa Valley Grinnell, and Iowa Valley Continuing Education. The District serves a broad range of students and businesses throughout Central Iowa. For more information, check out the website at ecc.iavalley.edu.
Area students on the list are:
- Fredericksburg: Travis Hufford
- Janesville: Samuel Seedorff
Sumner: Megan Larsen
- Waverly