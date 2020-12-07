Elmer Clausing, 96, of Parkersburg, Iowa and previously from Waverly, passed away Saturday night, Dec. 5, 2020, at Sartori Memorial Hospital, in Cedar Falls, Iowa from complications of COVID-19.
Elmer was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Hilda (Wolf) and Theodore Clausing. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian. He was raised in Bremer County where attended parochial and public schools. On June 25, 1944, Elmer was united in marriage to Bernice Brase at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Elmer was a lifelong farmer in Bremer County. After 65 years of marriage, Bernice passed away in 2009. Elmer continued to live on the family farm until August of 2017, when he became a resident of Parker Place, in Parkersburg, Iowa.
Elmer was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly and enjoyed playing cards and camping.
Elmer is survived by his two sons and their wives, Rev. Dean (Susan) Clausing, of Benton, Arkansas, and Craig (Jean) Clausing, of Waverly, Iowa; four grandchildren, David (Alicja Urbaniak) Clausing, Christine (Aaron) Koch, Cody (Laura) Clausing and Cara (Hite) Geffert; three great-grandchildren, Noah and Sam Koch, and William Judson Geffert; one sister, Darlys Meswarb; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVern and Jeanette Brase; and brother-in-law, Vernon Wikner. He was preceded in death by Bernice; his parents; sister-in-law, Bernita Wikner; and brother-in-law, Virgil Meswarb.
According to his wishes, Elmer’s body has been cremated. Services will be held later, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted with burial of cremains in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.