Editor’s note: The following are remarks made by Libby Fry of Embrace Cedar Valley during the Nov. 1 dedication of the Little Free Library at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church commissioned by Embrace.
We’d like to acknowledge that the land we are placing our library on once belonged to the Sauk and Meskwaki people. It was stolen from them when they were forcibly removed. We wish to bring light to that travesty by including books in our library that speak to that history and honor the current contributions to our communities by the many indigenous people in this nation.
We’d like to thank those with St. Paul’s for their partnership in bringing this little free library to Waverly. Pastor Arthur Bergren would like to share a prayer with us for those who would like to join.
Empathy, a poem:
Let me hold the door for you.
I may have never walked a mile in your shoes, but I can see that your soles are worn and your strength is torn under the weight of a story I have never lived before.
So let me hold the door for you.
After all you’ve walked through,
it’s the least I can do.
~Morgan Harper Nichols
What is Embrace – we are a group of community members who work to bring opportunities for learning about experiences outside our own Embrace Pledge: I pledge to embrace and respect the diversity of all individuals, I pledge to nurture a deeper awareness and understanding of the diversity around me, I pledge to engage with and contribute to the diversity in my community, I pledge to honor this declaration in my daily life.
Why a Little Free Library? “When kids grow up not seeing themselves in books they grow up feeling like they don’t matter," said Eric Smith, author and associate literary agent at PS Literary. "We have become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams," said Jimmy Carter. :It’s imperative that children, as well as adults, have the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the stories they read and have read to them. And that we all take the time, effort, and intention to seek stories different from our own, to learn about our neighbors, peers, co-workers, and those we pass in our lives. We hope this can be a tool for everyone to seek that empathy, knowledge, and understanding to make our community a more welcoming and affirming place for everyone."