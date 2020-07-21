What is Embrace? Embrace is a grass-roots local group committed to promoting diversity and equity awareness and education in the Cedar Valley. In the fall of 2018, LaToshia Burrell and I, Jean Schenkewitz, were invited to attend a Waverly City Council Strategic Planning Workshop. One result was a vision for a more diverse community. Toshia and I were assigned the task of hosting a community event that celebrated diversity. With no prior experience in event planning, no budget, and no additional help, we began to brainstorm. We met Libby Fry at the 2019 Family Fun Fair at the Middle School. By the end of the day, Libby joined our tiny team and two heads became three.
Fast-forward to May 2019, on a cold, rainy day in Kohlmann Park, where we hosted our first outdoor festival that focused primarily on celebrating cultural and ethnic diversity. Approximately 350 brave souls risked the weather and participated in the event, made possible with the help of several sponsors and volunteers. The festival included many booths and entertainers, including hip-hop dance lessons, Bosnian dancers, story time for kids with books celebrating inclusion, children’s book giveaways with diverse titles and authors, mindfulness yoga, a community craft project, touch-and-play international musical instruments, and other activities and performers. Participants could also sign a community pledge to Embrace Thy Neighbor: “I pledge to embrace and respect the diversity of all individuals. I pledge to nurture a deeper awareness and understanding of the diversity around me. I pledge to engage with and contribute to the diversity in my community. I pledge to honor this declaration in my daily life.”
After the festival, we continued to communicate through our Facebook page and began hosting mini-pop up events around town. We celebrated Hispanic Heritage month at Tapatios, trivia night at the Waverly Public Library, and book clubs, also hosted at the library. We eventually partnered with the library and planned to host an outdoor festival there in June. Naturally, the quarantine changed all our plans. As we muddled through adjusting our long-term plans, we experienced another unexpected plot twist as the national conversation on systemic racism erupted. As vigils and protests sprang up, people began asking, “What can I do?”
Over the summer, Mariah Stauffer, who participated in the spring book club, began coordinating Zoom book clubs to continue the conversation about race, microaggressions, privilege, bias, justice, and equity. Josie Beckstrom also joined the Embrace planning team.
On June 22, Embrace shared a presentation via Zoom with City Council at a study session meeting. In a combined response to our request for additional support from city and the unfortunate racist comments made at a local baseball game, Mayor Hoffman decided to implement the plans initiated by the Strategic Planning Workshop in 2018, which was to create a Human Equity and Diversity Task Force, comprised of individuals who bring diverse experiences and voices to the conversation. We are delighted to see other diversity initiatives coming to fruition.
Embrace has also started conversing with a few members of the WSR school district about ways to collaborate our efforts and implement training and practices of Restorative Justice. Embrace is planning to host an event organized by “Humanize My Hoodie”, an organization passionate about debunking stereotypes and humanizing people of color. WSR has offered to pay for the registration fee for any educator interested in participating. Embrace is also offering two scholarships to community members interested in this two-hour virtual training.
Additionally, Embrace is teaming up with Wartburg College Cross Country Team and Head Coach Ryan Chapman for a virtual 5k race “Embrace the Race” in the fall to show unity and solidarity with racial and ethinic minority groups. Follow us on Facebook for additional educational resources and community events!