Dictionary.com defines the word “race” thusly:
Race (1): noun, a contest of speed, as in running, riding, driving or sailing; verb, to engage in a contest of speed, run a race.
Race (2): noun, a group of persons related by a common descent or heredity, a population so related; adjective, of or relating to the races of humankind.
A Waverly-based organization that is working toward diversity in the community held an event Sunday afternoon which has a title that threaded both meanings of the word.
Embrace: Celebrating Diversity in the Cedar Valley held its inaugural Embrace the Race run both at the Max Cross Country Course and online. It received assistance from the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition and a sponsorship from CUNA Mutual Group.
Embrace co-founder La Toshia Burrell said the race was a vision she had based on the social unrest that had happened over the summer following the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks and the paralyzation of Jacob Blake.
“It’s just something that I wanted to have in the Waverly/Cedar Valley community just to bring people together and find ways that we can be intentional about it,” Burrell said. “It was important to me not just to have any race that just talked about what we’re all about, but to actually be intentional.”
She said Healthy Cedar Valley has that goal as part of its mission as well as promoting wellness, and CUNA Mutual also “does an amazing job” in its inclusion and equity efforts within its company. The Madison, Wisconsin-based financial company with a large campus in Waverly contributed $5,000 to the cause, Burrell said.
Embrace collaborated with the men’s and women’s cross country teams at Wartburg College to put on the race.
In addition to running 2 to 5 kilometers, participants received books for youth, young adults and adults from diverse authors and topics, purchased from Soul Book Nook of Waterloo. Rack ’em Up Sports also made the T-shirts and wristbands for the event, and Gibson Specialties manufactured the medals awarded to the 57 finishers.
Burrell also created a playlist on Spotify from diverse artists, from national acts like Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Common and Mickey Guyton to local artists like Amrid, a Wartburg College student, to motivate the runners while they were training for the race.
“We also provided educational information about how to stop hate speech and give guidance on how to be an interrupter for hate speech,” she said. “Our mission with Embrace is centered around education, to educate around marginalized communities and spread awareness by speaking truth and education, and we can bring on more allies and create an opportunity for celebration and celebrate our differences rather than using those to separate us.”
Burrell said despite the adverse weather, the event was an “awesome” one with a good turnout, though she lamented that some of Embrace’s events wind up being held in foul weather.
“We are super happy about those that were participating,” she said. “The kids were excited, all the way up to the adults who participated in their age groups. It was positive despite how cold and snowy and windy it was.”
In addition to those who ran at the Max, many other supporters sent in photos and videos showing themselves making their virtual runs while including their thoughts on social injustice and ways to contribute to an inclusive community, among others.
“It was more than just to get a score,” Burrell said. “It was more to support the cause and be reflective of the intention behind this race.”
She said the turnout and the support was very appreciated.
“They enjoy what we do for the community,” she said. “I think it was a very positive event. People provided so much feedback and was appreciative that we were offering — even just for kids. I don’t think a lot of these kids have many races that they can be a part of and promote wellness.
“We feel really good about what we did as an Embrace team, and we look forward to ways that we can collaborate with other people and promote more events like this that bring people together and support a positive cause in the future.”
Embrace was also able to highlight the group’s Little Free Library, which it will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Sunday in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School across from Kohlmann Park.
The library will have books on inclusion that are appropriate for all age levels, from youth to adult.
Burrell said the leadership team thought having the library helps in its mission of education. They’ve distributed books at past events and have utilized the Waverly Public Library to expand its reach.
“It just made sense that this would be something that we could offer to the community,” she said. “Education brings truth, truth brings awareness, awareness brings conversation, conversation brings celebration, and conversation brings action and allyship.
“We have to go back to our history, go back to the truth, and we have to listen to those who are of diversity and those that represent marginalized groups in order to know better, we’ve got to do better, but without knowing, we’re not going to know where to go or what to do. We need to listen to those voices.”