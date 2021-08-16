The old school building at 417 Main St. in Plainfield has stood empty for about three years.
The facility had served as the town’s public school until Plainfield merged with Nashua in 1997, moving the K-4 and the high school classes north into Chickasaw County and having grades 5 through 8 remaining as part of an intermediate school.
However, the Nashua-Plainfield School Board integrated those grades into the elementary and high school buildings in Nashua at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Earlier this spring, according to Nashua-Plainfield School District Superintendent Todd Liechty, who joined the district in July, the board approved a measure to tear down the Plainfield school.
“The building was not going to be used for the foreseeable future,” Liechty said, “which meant it would deteriorate. The school district did not want the City of Plainfield to deal with that by themselves, so (the board) took it upon themselves to remove the building, and hopefully, then, we could find a good future use for it.”
One former student who came by Friday to witness some of the demolition was Carissa Buttjer, who attended middle-school classes at Plainfield after she moved to town in 2000 prior to her fifth-grade year. She then attended and graduated from Nashua-Plainfield High School in 2008.
“My classroom was on the second floor, which is all opened up now,” Buttjer said, pointing out some exposed yellow insulation in one corner of the rear of the building.
She expressed disappointment in how the district started the destruction of the old school.
“I don’t know what kind of condition the building was in, but I thought they probably could have found another use for it,” Buttjer said. “It’s just said.
“I was hoping they could have had a walk-through and let us go back through one last time before they tore it down, but I didn’t hear of that happening.”
According to Liechty, the board had let the bidding for the demolition in April and awarded the contract to Peterson Contractors Inc. in June.
“I’ve had some people in Plainfield have commented on (the demolition), but not a lot,” he said. “The majority just wanted to be informed of what’s going on.”
The superintendent added that several former students had told him they wanted to obtain a brick from the building. Liechty said PCI is leaving a pile of them near the basketball pad next to the park behind the school building along Fourth Street for anyone to grab.
For Buttjer, one of her most vivid recollections of the Plainfield school was during her sixth-grade year, when the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington and rural Pennsylvania happened Sept. 11, 2001.
“The biggest memory was … the Twin Towers got hit, and we all went to the media center and watched that happen on the TV there,” she said. “(Also,) meeting a lot of new friends, since I came from Waverly… just meeting a lot of new people the rest of the high school career.”
Liechty said the school board will determine what will be done with the space once the old school is completely demolished and the debris is cleared.
“The district will try to make the best use of the space, for both the City of Plainfield and the district,” he said. “Right now, we’re not planning on building anything.”
Buttjer said it’s sad not to have a school in Plainfield anymore.
“They’re just doing what’s best for the district,” she said. “I think it’s going pretty well (in Nashua). We have good kids coming through.”