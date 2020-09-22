Grow Cedar Valley and the University of Northern Iowa are teaming up with Cedar Valley businesses to host the Engage, Empower & Act 2020 Economic Inclusion Conference. This year’s keynote speaker is Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
Attendees must register by Oct. 1. for the virtual event, which will be held Oct. 8-9. The first day will include a two-hour session with speakers, breakouts and content that is open to all. The second day will feature a partial day conference featuring talented and engaging speakers.
“This conference is a wonderful opportunity for the Cedar Valley to learn more about how we can engage and foster diversity in our businesses and community,” said Gwenne Berry, UNI’s chief diversity officer.
Attendance is encouraged for community leaders, human resources professionals, recruiters, educators and anyone invested in developing inclusion strategies for the Cedar Valley. This event will foster the exchange of new ideas and approaches for meaningful and impactful diversity and inclusion.
Focused on honesty and impact, the conference will feature many notable speakers.
Before joining the Big Ten, Warren worked in the NFL for 21 seasons including 15 with the Vikings, where he directed the team’s focus on creating departmental synergy and collaboration, increasing financial profitability for the franchise, improving communication, developing leadership initiatives, implementing a platform focusing on a positive community impact through the new Minnesota Vikings Foundation, launching a women’s initiative program, creating an elevated fan experience, and building a world-class franchise focused on the tenets of hard work, ethics, financial profitability, community service and a “best-in-class” mentality.
In September of 2013, Warren’s reputation and NFL experience were recognized when he was named a member of the NFL Committee on Workplace Diversity, which is committed to enhancing and promoting diversity at every level of the NFL. In February of 2017, during Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston, Warren was honored with the Texas Southern University Pioneer Award, recognizing Kevin’s ground-breaking role as an NFL executive and his commitment to championing diversity. Warren was also honored as a member of the Sports Business Journal 2019 Champions class.
There will also be several breakout sessions, facilitated by local diversity practitioners representing education, the private business sector and community leaders. Registration cost is $50 per individual or $40 per individual when registering as a group of six or more. Scholarships are available. Please contact Will Frost, Grow Cedar Valley, will@growcedarvalley.com.
For more information or to register, go to www.growcedarvalley.com/conference.