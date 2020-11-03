Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Eggleston-Fank

Jacob Eggleston and Lauren Fank will be married in November.

 Courtesy photo

Lauren Fank, of Janesville, and Jacob Eggleston, of Plainfield, along with their parents, Jeff and Dawness Fank, and Don and Sonia Eggleston, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Both are graduates of Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Lauren works as a Special Education Associate at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School, and is also studying Holistic Health & Nutrition online through IIN.

Jacob is a Corporal with the United States Marine Corps, currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

A November wedding is being planned.