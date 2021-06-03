Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

During First Bank’s annual Board of Directors meeting, Seth Engelbrecht was promoted to assistant vice president, Business Banking.

Seth joined First Bank in 2015 as a Business Banker in the Cedar Falls office and is a graduate from Wartburg College with a degree in Business Administration.

Seth and his wife, Tricia, live in Waverly with their two children.

First Bank is a locally-owned, community bank, providing quality financial products and services since 1864. With 7 locations in Northcentral Iowa, First Bank has over $633 million in assets.

