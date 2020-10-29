The City of Waverly and The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is offering the houses used for the Enough 4 Everyone food drive program to good homes for a small donation.
All donations will go directly to the Waverly Sharing Gardens to continue their efforts to grow fresh produce for local food banks and Waverly area hungry families. Any size donation is welcomed.
In 2020, The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens produced 8,974 lbs. of fresh homegrown produce and fruit for the area hungry. We would like to thank all of this year’s volunteers, and look forward to 2021.
These houses would work great as small dog houses, sheds, doll houses, or any other creative ideas. All houses have a hinged door and two slots that were used to accept food. They are sturdy and well built by the W-SR Industrial Arts class.
If you are interested in looking at the houses, or picking one of them up, they will be on display at the City of Waverly Parks Shop, 412 First Ave. SE, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Or you can call 319-352-6263 for more details. The houses will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Houses must be picked up and hauled by purchaser.
Donations can be dropped off at the Leisure Services office at City Hall or mailed to P.O. Box 616 Waverly, IA 50677 c/o Leisure Services.