The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) is looking forward to hearing from Iowa’s youth about what they think about county government in Iowa and why it is so important.
ISAC is now accepting illustrated essay submissions of up to 500 words from Iowa children age 12 and under. Illustrations should be no larger than an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of paper.
Essays will be judged by an internal committee, and the three winning submissions will be included in the April issue of The Iowa County magazine. All submissions will receive a certificate of participation. ISAC will send winners a prize package and notify their local media. Winners will be chosen based on essay and illustration creativity, positivity, originality, and overall impression.
Please submit any questions, essays, and illustrations to Rachel Bennett at rbennett@iowacounties.org. We suggest a photo or scanned copy of handwritten essays and illustrations. Word documents of electronic essays are preferred, but PDFs will be accepted. Deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 12.
Include with your submission:
1. Name
2. Birthdate
3. Address
4. County of residence
5. Grade/school
6. Favorite hobbies
7. Illustration (must fit on 8.5 x 11” sheet of paper)
8. Essay (up to 500 words)
- 9. Optional – Picture of child (please know that if a picture is included, we reserve the right to publish in publications and on our web and social media sites)
Qualifications
• Age: 12 and under (birth year 2008 or later)
• Resident of Iowa
Essay topic question ideas
• How do Iowa county officials make the lives of those who live and work in their communities better?
• What services are most important that Iowa county officials provide? Why?
• Why is county government important in Iowa?
An educational video about why Counties Matter can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6y4J6PLkPg.