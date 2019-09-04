A veteran member of the Waverly-Shell Rock School board is running for re-election.
Dennis Epley, 69, who represents District 3, will seek a ninth term this fall.
Two other seats, currently held by Kelly Flege, the board president, who represents District 2, and Alisha Jensen, who represents District 5, will also be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
This is the first year in which, after a change in the law in 2017, school and city elections in the state will happen on the same day and on the same ballot.
Unlike city council candidates in Bremer County, who, with the exception of Sumner, would have to turn in their nomination papers to the auditor’s office, candidates for school board would have to file their papers with the school secretaries.
The deadline for both city and school board candidates is 5 p.m. on Sept. 19. Candidates for city council in Sumner will have to file with the city clerk.
A 1968 graduate of W-SR High School, Epley has spent 26 years on the school board. For his 50th graduation anniversary last year, he marked a quarter century of service to the school system.
Epley has worked with four superintendents, and prior to 1993, when he first took office, had consulted with a fifth superintendent in a public relations capacity to help with a bond issue.
A graduate of Iowa State University, he taught ag education in northwest Iowa, but then returned to Waverly to pursue farming, an occupation in which he still earns his livelihood.
But his love for education, and his understanding of the importance of a good school system to the vitality of a thriving community prompted him to take an active part in the district. He stayed with it long after his children, and his wife’s children, graduated from W-SR.
One of his cherished memories of those years, he says, has been that in his capacity as a board member, he was on stage when all four kids walked across the stage.
“I got to hand them their diplomas,” he said.
He said he also enjoyed working with kids one on one, and helping them with their motivation to finish school.
“Having the opportunity to work with these kids that are struggling, and don’t want to go to school, and then working with them and then handing them their diplomas, has meant a lot,” he said.
In his years on the board, Epley has seen a lot of growth.
Perhaps the most notable, he said, are the developments that happened after the 2008 flood, which resulted in the loss of a school building and the construction of state-of-the-art middle school, a process which was met with wide community support. He also noted the introduction of technology in the classroom, especially the initiative which equipped each student with Chromebooks or iPads.
He said the most important job of a school board is hiring the right superintendent.
“We have been blessed with four excellent ones that I have worked with,” he said.
Epley said his commitment to the school system in Waverly runs deep.
“I don’t think I will ever quit the school board,” he said.