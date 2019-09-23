Eric Gerstmann and his twin brother Albert were born to Karl and Elsie Gerstmann on September 3, 1924, in Puyallup, Washington. Eric passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, at 95.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Marie (Gerstmann) Crader, daughter-in-law, Marilynn Gerstmann, three grandsons and a granddaughter, three great granddaughters and a great grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and special friend and “adopted daughter”, Denise Marshall.
Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. Service at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 6420 Hart Ln, Austin, Texas 78731. Burial will follow the service at Capital Parks Cemetery.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.