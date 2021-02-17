Eric Jeanes, 52, of Duval, Washington, passed away unexpectedly February 15, 2021, after a brief illness.
Eric was born April 23, 1969, in Waterloo and grew up in Plainfield. He was an outdoorsman to the core. From the time he was a young kid, he was obsessed with trapping, hunting and fishing. These passions guided him throughout the rest of his life. After graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1986, Eric obtained a Bachelor of Science in Fish and Wildlife Biology, then an Master of Science in Biology from Montana State University. He was employed by R2 Resource Consultants in Redmond, Washington, for the past 26 years. As both a Fisheries Biologist and an avid sportfisherman, he was committed to protecting, saving, and catching every kind of fish that swims in the waters of the Pacific Northwest. He had integrity in his work and was passionate about protecting local salmon habitat ... probably so he could catch more fish.
Survivors include his parents, Larry and Teresa Jeanes, of Plainfield, his wife Rebecca Jeans and two children, Parker and Fischer, and sisters, Heather Holmes, of Kennewick, Washington, and Laurie Jeanes, of Hermosa, South Dakota.
There is a GoFundMe page to contribute memorial contributions at https://www.gofundme.com/f/eric-jeanes-family-support. Condolences can also be left at dignitymemorial.com. Services are pending for the summer. Cedar Lawns Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Redmond, Washington, is in charge of arrangements.