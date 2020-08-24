Prior to attending this week’s Republican National Convention, where she is expected to be one of the major speakers during the four-day event, Iowa’s junior Sen. Joni Ernst spent a little more than an hour touring downtown Waverly Thursday to see the ways the town has developed economically.
Ernst, who is seeking a second term this November against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines-area businesswoman, was impressed with the way that the downtown area has developed since the last time she was here. At that time, in 2016, she was helping now-State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, in his campaign, and Bremer Avenue was in the early stages of its rebuild.
“It’s a really wonderful example of a small community and the diversity of stores and businesses along main street,” Ernst said in a post-tour interview. “The fact that so many of them have been able to continue moving forward during COVID, from the floral shop and their curbside delivery, down to Root and their makeup and doing it online, so many ways we can work around challenges, even in rural America.”
After chatting briefly at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce office with executive director Travis Toliver, Mayor Adam Hoffman and chamber board chairwoman-elect Brittney Diercks, the senator visited the recently opened Waverly Historic Lofts. There, she was impressed with the design of the model apartment, with the sliding, barn-style doors for the bedrooms as well as the wider, accessible entry ways.
She also asked about the features of the building, which was converted from an office building for the Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company, later renamed CUNA Mutual. The company moved to its current campus off Heritage Way in the 1980s.
Cohen Esrey, the developer that turned the 1930s-built office building into 34 apartments, kept many of the features of the building and incorporated them into the design of the living and communal spaces.
Following a quick meeting with a supporter outside of the building, Toliver and Hoffman guided Ernst and her staff to the corner of East Bremer and First Street Southeast. They took a moment to describe several of the façade improvements along downtown as well as redevelopments that have been made over the years and are still underway.
The senator also visited a few businesses along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Bremer, including Root cosmetics — where two of her staff members admired a display of eye shadow while Ernst spoke with founder Krista Dolash and two of her staff — Golden Thistle, the Mixing Bowl and Love and Lace.
Ernst thought the attitude of all of the people she met while on the tour was a highlight in her mind.
“It’s a thriving community in rural America,” she said. “It’s just the people who want to live in a rural area, and they’re able to do that and not really give away any advantages. There’s still a lot of amenities in this small community.”
Hoffman said the tour was a showcase of what Waverly has to offer and what the town has been able to put together.
“A lot of the efforts were from the previous administration and some of our current council,” Hoffman said.
Toliver thought it was great to see Ernst make some time to visit Waverly.
“This is one of her favorite communities in Iowa,” Toliver said. “We got to show off the highlights of our community.
The town’s leaders hoped the senator can bring their wish list to the Senate once it reconvenes after Labor Day.
“Hopefully she will take back our Waverly mug that we gave her to sit on her desk in Washington,” Toliver said with a bit of a smile under his mask.
“I think the idea of small communities like ours still need help, certainly with the resources in the (coronavirus) package we’re trying to get through Congress right now. We also talked about trying to fund the Economic Development Agency, so they can fund Main Street America, which can fund Main Street Iowa and helps fund the downtown district.
“There’s a lot of grant opportunities and economic development opportunities that come down from Washington that have a ripple effect that can affect us here in Waverly.”
“I think she will forward them back to Washington for some type of consideration, hopefully,” Hoffman said. “Whether it makes it through the entire system is yet to be seen. One person can’t do it, but one person is where change starts.”
While in the Mixing Bowl, Ernst bought the remaining scones that were on display at the counter from lead baker Terri Meister. After the tour, she handed out the pastries to her hosts and staff.
She said it’s important to support small businesses like the ones she visited.
“Shop local, buy local,” Ernst said. “If we expect to continue having a thriving main street in rural America, that’s what we need to do, is to support our community members, make sure that we are investing in their businesses.
“The scones looked really darn good.”
Toliver said Ernst has a giving personality.
“She really cares about everybody,” he said. “Just like any elected official, we’re happy to host them here in Waverly and make sure they see the community as a beautiful, bright, shining spot in Iowa.”
During the interview with Waverly Newspapers, she was asked about her views on her race against Greenfield, in which the first Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the head-to-head matchup since June’s primary gave the challenger a 46%-43% early lead. Ernst’s thoughts can be seen on the video at waverlynewspapers.com.
Ernst thought how Bremer Avenue, which is also Iowa Highway 3, has turned out “amazing” and is “gorgeous.”
“It just flows well,” she said. “They’ve done a lot of investment — the state has as well as the federal government with dollars that come in for infrastructure — that’s really important, as well as the types of activities outside of the community, with the focus on flood mitigation, too.
“As long as we’re investing in those opportunities, we’re protecting our communities, but we’re also allowing them to grow and thrive.”