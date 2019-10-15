U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county in Iowa throughout October and November to provide assistance with casework for constituents.
Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Sen. Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties across the state to assist Iowans with casework involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs and to hear their concerns on policy issues important to them on behalf of the Senator.
“Whether it’s an issue you are having with Social Security payments, or a problem with eligibility at the VA, my staff and I are here to help,” said Ernst. “My offices across Iowa can assist with all sorts of trouble that can come up when dealing with federal agencies. Throughout October and November, my staff will be offering traveling office hours in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties to make sure we are available and accessible to all Iowans. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if we can help.”
Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours, can contact one of the Senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.Senate.Gov.
Her staff will be in Butler County from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Benny Gambaiani Library, 104 N. Cherry St., Shell Rock. Their Bremer County visit will be from 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 25 at the Readlyn Community Library, 309 Main St., Readlyn.