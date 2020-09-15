Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Regional Directors for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will be holding traveling office hours in all of Iowa’s 99 counties to assist Iowans in their dealings with federal agencies. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.

“Assisting Iowans with casework issues is one of my top priorities, and my office is continuing to help folks across our state during COVID-19 and following the August derecho,” said Senator Ernst. “Traveling office hours are a great opportunity to meet with a member of my staff in a town near you about questions, problems, or assistance you may need involving the federal government.”

Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours, can contact one of the Senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online here.

Regional Directors for Senator Ernst will be present at the following locations throughout September and October:

Black Hawk County

Friday, Sept. 18

4-5 p.m.

Tony’s La Pizzeria

Meeting Room

407 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA

Bremer County

Tuesday, Sept. 29

10-11 a.m.

Readlyn Public Library

309 Main Street

Readlyn, IA

Buchanan County

Tuesday, Oct. 6

10-11 a.m.

Independence Public Library

Freedom Room

805 First Street West

Independence, IA

Butler County

Friday, Sept. 25

1-2 p.m.

Sherrie’s Cafe

271 North Main Street

Allison, IA

Chickasaw County

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Klunder’s Kafe

929 West Milwaukee Avenue

New Hampton, IA

Fayette County

Tuesday, Sept. 15

10-11 a.m.

West Union City Hall

612 Highway 150

West Union, IA

Floyd County

Tuesday, Sept. 15

11 a.m.-noon

Aromas Coffee

214 North Main Street

Charles City, IA