Regional Directors for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will be holding traveling office hours in all of Iowa’s 99 counties to assist Iowans in their dealings with federal agencies. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, visitors are advised to socially distance and wear face coverings when meeting with staff during office hours.
“Assisting Iowans with casework issues is one of my top priorities, and my office is continuing to help folks across our state during COVID-19 and following the August derecho,” said Senator Ernst. “Traveling office hours are a great opportunity to meet with a member of my staff in a town near you about questions, problems, or assistance you may need involving the federal government.”
Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours, can contact one of the Senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online here.
Regional Directors for Senator Ernst will be present at the following locations throughout September and October:
Black Hawk County
Friday, Sept. 18
4-5 p.m.
Tony’s La Pizzeria
Meeting Room
407 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA
Bremer County
Tuesday, Sept. 29
10-11 a.m.
Readlyn Public Library
309 Main Street
Readlyn, IA
Buchanan County
Tuesday, Oct. 6
10-11 a.m.
Independence Public Library
Freedom Room
805 First Street West
Independence, IA
Butler County
Friday, Sept. 25
1-2 p.m.
Sherrie’s Cafe
271 North Main Street
Allison, IA
Chickasaw County
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Klunder’s Kafe
929 West Milwaukee Avenue
New Hampton, IA
Fayette County
Tuesday, Sept. 15
10-11 a.m.
West Union City Hall
612 Highway 150
West Union, IA
Floyd County
Tuesday, Sept. 15
11 a.m.-noon
Aromas Coffee
214 North Main Street
Charles City, IA