Esther Bock Wittenburg, 112, of Readlyn, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Esther Ann Bock Wittenburg was born Sept. 27, 1908, the daughter of Fred and Louisa (Schmidt) Luebs in Fredericka Township, Old Tripoli. She was baptized and confirmed both at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Tripoli. Esther attended Fredericka #4 Township school at Old Tripoli and Tripoli High School. On July 18, 1926, Esther and Fred Bock Jr. were united in marriage in Tripoli. On June 16, 1966, Esther and Herbert Wittenburg were united marriage in New Ulm, Minnesota.
Survivors are her four children, Virgil Bock, of Readlyn, Marlys “Marlee” Ryan, of Tripoli, Delores “Dee” (Fritz) Krueger, of Henderson, Nevada, and Larry (Kathy) Bock, of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant brother, Walter, sister, Leota Plagens, son-in-law, Carl Ryan and stepdaughter, Phyllis (Andy) Westendorf.
Esther was cremated: Due to COVID-19 and Delta variant concerns, private family graveside will be held later in Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Online condolences for Esther can be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be given in Esther’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa, Readlyn EMS or Tripoli EMS.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the family with arrangements.