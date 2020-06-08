Eva Grace Jones, 97, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and previously from Parkersburg, died on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls due to natural causes (unrelated to COVID-19)..
Graveside services will be held on 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford, with Pastors Mark Eggleston and Al Biere officiating. Public visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Please observe social distancing and wear masks while attending services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Deery Suites, Western Home Communities or the United Methodist Church in New Hartford. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.