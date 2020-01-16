A man who received child pornography was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison.
Derek Clemens, 31, of Evansdale, received the sentence after an Aug. 5, 2019, guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography. At the plea hearing, Clemens admitted that, between March 2018 and October 2018, he knowingly received child pornography.
In a plea agreement, Clemens also admitted that he possessed child pornography on a cell phone and a memory card, including depictions of prepubescent children.
Clemens was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge
C.J. Williams. Clemens was sentenced to 108 months’ imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed, and he was ordered to make $3,000 in restitution to a victim depicted in videos he possessed. Clemens must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release, and he must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Evansdale Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waterloo Police Department.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
